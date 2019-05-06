He said his outfit are working to establish whether there are other suspects and arrest them.

In the early hours of Saturday, a student of the University of Ghana, Legon was stabbed by some thugs around the Evandy-Pent Hostel stretch.

The student, Daniel Osei, a level 400 Psychology student was returning to his hostel late in the night.

ACP Ofori said the police have joined forces with the internal security of the university in a bid to increase patrol on the campus.

“…we are deploying patrol teams and assault motorbikes to patrol the entire corridor of the university and other places of interest,” he said.

Reports say he was coming from the university’s research library, Balme Library when he was mugged by suspected armed robbers.

The victim is receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital