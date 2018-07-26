Pulse.com.gh logo
Police Commander interdicted over lashing of 14-year-old


DSP Dickson Obeng of the Western Regional Police Command has been interdicted based on a directive from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu.

The victim, Stanley Antwi

The District Police Commander at the centre of the assault of a 14-year-old pupil has been interdicted by the hierarchy of the Police Administration.

READ ALSO:  Injustice: Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being stubborn

A statement from the Police Service said investigations are already underway to get to the bottom of the matter.

The statement, which was signed by the Director-General for Public Affairs, David Eklu, said the IGP has directed the Western Regional Police Commander to constitute a committee to spearhead the investigations.

The committee has been tasked to investigate the incident and bring out their report within the next two weeks.

DSP Dickson Obeng, has been accused of prescribing 36 lashes as a corrective measure for a 14-year-old class 6 pupil, Stanley Antwi of the St. James Anglican Primary at Akontombra.

The teenager was given such a punishment for fighting a colleague in school, his father, Enoch Tandoh, said.

Narrating further, Mr. Tandoh told Accra-based Citi FM: “I was in my farm when my wife called to inform me that our children have returned from school, but Stanley is bleeding at his back, and so I should stop the farm work and help take him to the hospital.

READ ALSO:  Gitmo Detainees: Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana

“So I rushed home to see my children only to see my son Stanley with severe marks of beatings on his back, his chest and parts of his stomach. When I asked Stanley what happened, he said the District Police Commander ASP Dickson Obeng, whose office is just behind their school, ordered his men to whip him for fighting with one of his classmates after school had closed.”

The incident has caused outrage among Ghanaians, and adds to a series of Police brutalities recorded in recent weeks.

