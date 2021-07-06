Kaaka was attacked by his own brother – Police

Baba Iddi has since been arrested, arraigned, and remanded into police custody and assisting police investigations.

The police have appealed to anyone who has any information on the incident to volunteer it.

Ibrahim Mohammed after the attack died when he was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Kaaka was attacked on Friday, June 25, 2021, by unknown assailants who clubbed his head until he became unconscious.

Meanwhile, a woman claims she saw Baba Iddi attack his brother on the night of the incident.

According to her, she saw Baba Iddi pulling Kaaka's body after attacking him.

She stated that she heard a noise outside whilst preparing for Islamic prayer.

Narrating the incident to the media at Ejura, the woman said when she heard the noise, she initially thought Kaaka was trying to sack goats from the compound but she later heard someone breathing profusely.

She moved outside to check what was happening and saw Baba Iddi, Kaaka's brother trying to pull him into the dark area adding that she rushed to knock on the door of Kaaka's wife for her to come and witness the incident.

The woman stated that Baba Iddi bumped into her sister who was outside whilst the suspect was going out of the house after attacking Kaaka.

She said her husband had traveled at the time the incident happened so she opted to wait till the husband arrive.