Police dismiss reports of militia training at Bawku after similar claims at Kwahu

Earlier in the week, similar unfounded allegations surfaced, claiming militia training in Kwahu, Eastern Region, purportedly in preparation for the 2024 general elections. The Ghana Police Service quickly refuted these claims, asserting that a thorough investigation had uncovered no evidence to support the reports.

The Police have launched further investigations to identify and bring to justice those responsible for spreading these falsehoods. The statement also served as a stern warning to the public, urging citizens to avoid disseminating or publishing fake news, which can undermine public trust and safety.

The Ghana Police Service reassured the public that efforts are underway to hold the perpetrators accountable in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the public of adequate security for the ongoing voter exhibition exercise, which commenced on Tuesday, 20th August 2024.

He stated that there would be sufficient security presence at all the polling stations where the exhibition will take place.

“In terms of the voter register exhibition that we are working on starting from tomorrow, we want to give the assurance that across the 38,622 polling stations, we are deploying at all the places, and we have a rapid response team to go and also manage any situation with a de-escalation mindset.

“So that at the end of the day, with the seven to eight days of exercise that we are going to have, it will be successful, it will be peaceful, and it will add something positive to all the positives we have achieved as a country for ourselves and for the African continent,” the IGP stated during a working visit to the premises of the Electoral Commission on Monday.

