ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police emphasizes prophecy communication compliance ahead of New Year

Evans Effah

The Ghana Police Service has issued a reminder to the public, especially the religious community, regarding the law on the publication of false news, emphasizing the importance of compliance as the year draws to a close.

IGP, George Akuffo Dampare
IGP, George Akuffo Dampare

The police express gratitude to faith-based groups and individuals for their ongoing adherence to the law, particularly in the communication of prophecies.

Recommended articles

This compliance not only safeguards the rights and freedoms of those affected by such prophecies but also contributes to fostering a society free of unnecessary panic, fear, and alarm.

While recognizing the constitutional rights to practice faith and freedom of speech, the police underscore that these rights should be exercised with due respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.

The police in a statement, designates December 27th as "Prophecy Communication Compliance Day," urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, this initiative aims to maintain the prevailing state of law, order, and security in the country.

The Ghana Police Service further encouraged the general public, especially faith-based groups and individuals, to uphold patriotism and continue abiding by the law.

The police also extended warm wishes to everyone for a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.



Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Traders in Kantamanto hail IGP

Traders hail IGP for improved security at Kantamanto

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Pastor Mensa Otabil

We always think Governments must solve our problems- Mensa Otabil

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

5 NPP policies that got Ghanaians angry in 2023