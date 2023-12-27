Police emphasizes prophecy communication compliance ahead of New Year

This compliance not only safeguards the rights and freedoms of those affected by such prophecies but also contributes to fostering a society free of unnecessary panic, fear, and alarm.

While recognizing the constitutional rights to practice faith and freedom of speech, the police underscore that these rights should be exercised with due respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.

The police in a statement, designates December 27th as "Prophecy Communication Compliance Day," urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework.

According to the police, this initiative aims to maintain the prevailing state of law, order, and security in the country.

The Ghana Police Service further encouraged the general public, especially faith-based groups and individuals, to uphold patriotism and continue abiding by the law.

The police also extended warm wishes to everyone for a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.