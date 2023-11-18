ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police file injunction to stop planned demo in December

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Police Service has taken legal action by filing an application at the High Court to seek an injunction against three groups staging demonstrations in December.

Ghana police
Ghana police

The groups, namely Democracy Hub, Patriotic Hub, and the Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance had notified the police about their intended protests at the Jubilee House throughout December 2023.

Recommended articles

While two of the groups expressed their intention to demand the resignation or impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance stated that its protest aims to express appreciation to the president for his efforts in sustaining the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and leading it on the path of economic recovery.

The Ghana Police Service in a letter said, after conducting a security threat assessment of the proposed demonstrations, engaged with the organizers to discuss challenges and its inability to provide the required security hence the police requested the groups to postpone their protest to a date after January 5, 2023, however, the organizers declined.

As a result, on November 15, 2023, the Police Command filed an application at the High Court seeking an order to prohibit the holding of the planned events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

GPS 1
GPS 1 Pulse Ghana
GPS 2
GPS 2 Pulse Ghana
GPS 3
GPS 3 Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Govt to increase salaries of public sector workers by 23% in 2024

Earth Tremor hits parts of Accra

Parts of Accra hit by earth tremor

Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson

You can't impose 24-hour economy on Ghanaians — Joe Jackson tells Mahama

Mrs Gertrude Quashigah

National School Feeding boss Gertrude Quashigah passes on