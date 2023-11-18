Police file injunction to stop planned demo in December

While two of the groups expressed their intention to demand the resignation or impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance stated that its protest aims to express appreciation to the president for his efforts in sustaining the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and leading it on the path of economic recovery.

The Ghana Police Service in a letter said, after conducting a security threat assessment of the proposed demonstrations, engaged with the organizers to discuss challenges and its inability to provide the required security hence the police requested the groups to postpone their protest to a date after January 5, 2023, however, the organizers declined.

As a result, on November 15, 2023, the Police Command filed an application at the High Court seeking an order to prohibit the holding of the planned events.

The application is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

