Police find NextGen Infraco CEO who disappeared after 'abduction' by unknown men

In an earlier statement issued on Wednesday, 23rd October 2024, the police had urged the public to remain calm and provide any information that could assist their investigation. They had also encouraged anyone with relevant details to contact them on the designated phone number, 0547927272. According to the statement, Mintah was last seen at the NCA's offices before his disappearance.

In a separate development, the Police Service has offered a reward of GH₵ 20,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect identified as “Fatau Motorway”. The individual is wanted in connection with violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Mamobi, Accra, on 13th October 2024.

Police investigations indicate that Fatau Motorway was seen wielding a firearm during the altercation, which left nine people injured. Seven have since been discharged from hospital, while two remain under medical care. The clashes have increased tensions ahead of the 2024 general election.

Despite efforts to apprehend the suspect, he remains at large, prompting the police to issue a GH₵ 20,000 bounty in an effort to expedite his capture. Authorities have released images of the suspect and appealed to the public for any credible information that could lead to his arrest. One individual has already been detained in connection with the violence, and the police remain committed to bringing all those involved to justice.