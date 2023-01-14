The deceased is said to have resisted arrest and attempted to bolt even after he was handcuffed which resulted in him being shot dead by the police, according to information gathered.
Police gun down suspect in Budumburam MoMo robbery
Police have gunned down one of the suspects involved in the attack on a mobile money vendor in Budumburam camp, Kasoa in the Central Region.
The deceased suspect, identified as Kwame was on the police wanted list over a dawn robbery attack on the mobile money vendor at Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
During an operation by personnel from the Central Regional Police Command to effect his arrest on Friday night, the suspect vehemently resisted and physically wounded a police officer.
Michael Anderson, the 28-year-old Mobile Money vendor was shot by the robbers on December 30, 2022, at a public toilet facility in Buduburam.
The dawn robbery attack also saw the operator of the public toilet facility robbed at gunpoint.
Michael died on January 5, 2023, whilst admitted at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.
