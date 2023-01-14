ADVERTISEMENT
Police gun down suspect in Budumburam MoMo robbery

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Police have gunned down one of the suspects involved in the attack on a mobile money vendor in Budumburam camp, Kasoa in the Central Region.

The deceased is said to have resisted arrest and attempted to bolt even after he was handcuffed which resulted in him being shot dead by the police, according to information gathered.

Recommended articles

The deceased suspect, identified as Kwame was on the police wanted list over a dawn robbery attack on the mobile money vendor at Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

During an operation by personnel from the Central Regional Police Command to effect his arrest on Friday night, the suspect vehemently resisted and physically wounded a police officer.

Michael Anderson, the 28-year-old Mobile Money vendor was shot by the robbers on December 30, 2022, at a public toilet facility in Buduburam.

The dawn robbery attack also saw the operator of the public toilet facility robbed at gunpoint.

Michael died on January 5, 2023, whilst admitted at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

