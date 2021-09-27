Police gun down two armed robbers at Ashaiman

He also said 67-year-old Bukari Salifu, who is a financier and supplier of weapons for the group was also arrested in his hideout in Zenu.

The Police in recent days have ramped up their operation in the Greater Accra Region to curb the rampant armed robberies.

The Police disclosed that it will reward anyone who gives out information on the recent spate of robberies in Accra.

In a statement, the Police stated that it has instituted some urgent additional security measures to arrest the gang and urged the public to bear with Service regarding the scaled-up measures to deal with the threat.

Pulse Ghana

The Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, also called on the public and corporate institutions who intend to withdraw and deposit huge sums of money to exercise caution or contact the Police for assistance for such transactions.