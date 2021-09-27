RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police gun down two armed robbers at Ashaiman

Evans Annang

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have shot down two notorious armed robbers at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a statement by the acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department, ACP Kwesi Ofori, two, Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakar, lost their lives at a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during a shoot-out with the Police.

He also said 67-year-old Bukari Salifu, who is a financier and supplier of weapons for the group was also arrested in his hideout in Zenu.

The Police in recent days have ramped up their operation in the Greater Accra Region to curb the rampant armed robberies.

The Police disclosed that it will reward anyone who gives out information on the recent spate of robberies in Accra.

In a statement, the Police stated that it has instituted some urgent additional security measures to arrest the gang and urged the public to bear with Service regarding the scaled-up measures to deal with the threat.

Acting IGP, George Dampare
Acting IGP, George Dampare

The Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, also called on the public and corporate institutions who intend to withdraw and deposit huge sums of money to exercise caution or contact the Police for assistance for such transactions.

“Any suspicious behaviour or movement of persons should be reported immediately to the Police on the emergency numbers, 18555, 191, 0302773906 or 0302787373,” the statement added.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

