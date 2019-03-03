The election was marred with violence after the National the Security operatives fired gunshots at Mr Brempong's house following intelligence that people were stockpiling arms in his garage.

The bullet holes were found on trees, a wall, two containers, including a hairdressing salon, a cargo truck and a pick-up by the Ballistic Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

A ballistic expert of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mr Michael Cudjoe, and other investigators walked members of the Emile Short Commission through the area on Friday on a fact finding mission.

Mr Cudjoe told the commission that the marks of the bullets indicated that they were fired from high velocity weapons, including AK47s and pistols.

According to him, from the bullet holes, it appeared that some of the gunshots were potentially aimed as warning shots hence they were fired upwards.

The Executive Secretary to the commission, Mr Ernest Kofi Abotsi, brief the media that the visit allowed the commission to “see things for themselves. Pictures can relay a thousand words that words cannot relay.”

“The commission has had a first-hand opportunity to inspect bullet holes, angles of penetration, to speak to people on the ground, to inspect potential dangers that could have happened but for the intervention of God.

“By reason of this, the commission has had the opportunity to inspect for itself the things that we’ve heard and can now relate to the things we’ve heard in sittings to the things we’ve seen in practice.

“The commission will come up with an outcome that best supports the facts. This is a fact-finding mission and you can’t conduct a fact-finding mission without visiting the locus. Today’s visit is the concretisation of evidence that has been offered,” he said.