Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaiman

Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service were involved in a bloody clash with commercial motor riders, known as okada, at Ashaiman in Accra.

The okada riders are reported to have besieged the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters on Tuesday, 24 July 2018.

Accra-based Class FM reports that the irate okada riders accused the police of arbitrary arrest, harassment and illegal fines to the sum of GH¢2,500 on some occasions.

They subsequently damaged police vehicles and pelted the MTTU commander with stones in the cause of the chaos.

Some riders explained that the Police has been preventing them from operating despite previously taking GH¢600 from them for registration and documentation.

They, therefore, massed up at the Sakasaka Park at Ashaiman in red and marched to the police station to stage a protest and demand a refund.

The protest led to a bloody clash with some Police officers, which required the firing of warning shots and tear gas in order to disperse hundreds of okada riders.

Speaking to Accra-based Class FM, the Ashaiman Divisional Police Commander, ACP Peter Gyimah, said the GH¢600 was not for a commercial permit but for registration so they could be easily identified.

He explained that the registration was a joint exercise between the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

