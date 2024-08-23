Police invite EC to identify 'Biometric Verification Device' found in suspect's home

In a statement, the Police said they have “informed the EC of the arrest and invited them to establish whether or not the device belongs to them.”

While the suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigation, the Police “thank all stakeholders for their continuous support to ensure security, law and order during this election period and beyond.”

The suspect, identified as Samuel Yaw Koranteng, was apprehended during a routine police operation in Nsawam in the Eastern Region, where a Biometric Verification Device (BVD) believed to belong to the Electoral Commission was found in his possession, raising concerns about the security and integrity of the country's electoral process in December.

According to the Police, the BVD was discovered in his possession during a search of his residence.

Pulse Ghana

The device in question is suspected to be one that is used to authenticate voters during elections and is the property of the EC, which is strictly controlled to prevent unauthorised use.

The Police have launched an investigation to determine how the suspect acquired the BVD and whether it was intended for illicit activities.

Preliminary reports suggest that the device may have been stolen or illegally obtained from a source within the electoral body.

