ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police invite EC to identify 'Biometric Verification Device' found in suspect's home

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has invited the Electoral Commission (EC) to identify a device found in the possession of a suspect, believed to be the property of the election management body.

Police invite EC to identify 'Biometric Verification Device' found in suspect's home
Police invite EC to identify 'Biometric Verification Device' found in suspect's home

On 23 August 2024, officials of the law enforcement agency arrested the suspect, Yaw Koranteng, at Nsawam in the Eastern Region for being in possession of the said device.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the Police said they have “informed the EC of the arrest and invited them to establish whether or not the device belongs to them.”

While the suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigation, the Police “thank all stakeholders for their continuous support to ensure security, law and order during this election period and beyond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Police, the BVD was discovered in his possession during a search of his residence.

Police invite EC to identify 'Biometric Verification Device' found in suspect's home
Police invite EC to identify 'Biometric Verification Device' found in suspect's home Pulse Ghana

The device in question is suspected to be one that is used to authenticate voters during elections and is the property of the EC, which is strictly controlled to prevent unauthorised use.

The Police have launched an investigation to determine how the suspect acquired the BVD and whether it was intended for illicit activities.

Preliminary reports suggest that the device may have been stolen or illegally obtained from a source within the electoral body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities are also investigating whether the suspect was working alone or in collaboration with others.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video captures powerful Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Video captures 'powerful' Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Court sentences Ghanaian blogger to 30 days in prison for publishing false news

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

Ghana Police Service

2 police officers interdicted for allegedly extorting money from motor rider