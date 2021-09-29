Police kill 2 armed robbers in Kumasi; one arrested

The statement by the Police also disclosed that the robbery gang attempted to rob a gold dealer at Manso Dewusaso in the Amansie South District on September 24.

Earlier, the Ashanti Regional Police Command also rounded up some 396 suspected criminals in swoops at various criminal dens in its continuous resolve to curb violent crimes within the region.

The swoops were conducted simultaneously within all the 15 police divisions in the region between Wednesday, 14 September and Monday, 20 September 2021.

The suspected persons are between 17 and 55 years.

The police, in a statement, noted that the suspects were screened and profiled and those found culpable arraigned.

“Some of them were remanded into custody to reappear at a later date, while others were granted court bail to report,” the statement said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

