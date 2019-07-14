Police say she was murdered on her way back from the market last Wednesday in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased was found in a bush behind Abrewa-Nkwanta with marks on her body, suggesting she struggled with her assailants, said the Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh.

He said: "The assailants are still on the run. We’ve not arrested anybody as at now. The whole act was perpetrated in the evening.

"She was reported to have gone to the market where she sells. At the close of work while she was coming home and she was accosted by the assailants. The body was found the following day. We were called in and when we visited the scene we saw marks of violence on the body.

"The jeans she was wearing had been slightly pulled down… We are still on a manhunt for the perpetrators of the crime. It looks like she struggled with her assailants before her untimely death. We cannot tell exactly the number of persons but we are very sure it is not a single person.

Her body has since been deposited in the St Joseph Government Hospital pending Autopsy.