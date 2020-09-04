The signposts, which read ‘Welcome to Western Togoland’, are believed to have been erected by members of the secessionist group Homeland Study Group Foundation.

The Deputy PRO of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gormado, said the Police has removed the signposts.

He said investigations have also been launched into the matter in a bid to apprehend the persons behind it.

“We have proceeded to the areas where those billboards have been mounted. We have picked them up and we have kept them in the police station,” Gormado told Accra-based Citi FM.

“We have launched investigations into the whole incident to look for the people behind this very action to come and answer. This is where we have gotten to us we speak. We are calling for leads but we have not arrested anybody for now.”

Last November, the Homeland Study Group Foundation declared their independence at a meeting in Ho in the Volta region.

The group has been demanding secession of the Volta region and parts of the Northern, North East and Upper East regions from Ghana to become an independent state.

However, the Ghana government rebutted and urged the public to disregard any claims of secession.

A statement from the Information Ministry at the time went ahead to emphasise that Ghana remains a sovereign state.

In 2019, the leader of the group, Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor, was arrested and detained.

However, the Attorney General's Department later dropped all charges against him and eight others members of the separatist group.

Meanwhile, some members of the secessionist group are currently standing trial.