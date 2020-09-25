Citi News reports that the suspects were picked up at Abortia near Juapong where the secessionists had earlier mounted their roadblock.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation is behind the agenda to declare the Volta region an independent state.

The group has been demanding secession of the Volta region and parts of the Northern, North East and Upper East regions from Ghana for many months now.

Western Togoland signposts in Eastern region

Earlier on Friday, they attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the region and made away with some weapons after breaking into the armoury.

“They naked the police officers on duty, took their weapons, and locked them in the cells before breaking into the armoury,” an eyewitness said, as quoted by Joy News.

There have since been heavy security presence in the aforementioned communities, with police and military men storming there to restore calm.

This comes after the secessionist group mounted Western Togoland signposts at Akorley and Akuse in the Eastern Region last month.

In 2019, the leader of the group, Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor, was arrested and detained.

However, the Attorney General's Department later dropped all charges against him and eight others members of the separatist group.