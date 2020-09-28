He identified the groups as Western Togoland separatist, the Homeland Study Group and the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).

The Minister explained that although the three groups have same goals, they have slight differences.

Last Friday, some secessionists attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the region and made away with some weapons after breaking into the armoury.

READ ALSO: Western Togoland: 25 secessionists arrested after latest commotion in Volta region

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa,

Dr. Letsa said the WTRF group was responsible for the said attacks, revealing that the group is more militarised than the others.

He, however, noted that the Volta Regional Security Council has been surveilling all three groups over the last three years.

“We’ve been monitoring them for over two years and we intend to deal with them,” the Volta Regional Minister told Joy News.

“We were aware that there were going to be some activities last night and we had to protect some vital installation to make sure that the economy of the region is not adversely affected.

“So we actually were able to prevent some more serious attacks that were planned by this group,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have picked up 25 of the secessionists.