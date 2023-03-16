ADVERTISEMENT
One of the Ashaiman residents assaulted by soldiers dies

Andreas Kamasah

It has come to light that one of the residents of Ashaiman who were victims of the widely-condemned brutality at the hands of soldiers recently has died.

Military men brutalise Ashaiman residents over fellow officer's alleged murder by civilians in the area

The man, identified as Alhaji Mohammed Musah is said to have fallen while the armed military men were chasing the residents and he died subsequently.

Lawyer and Spokesperson for Ashaiman Lives Matter, Emmanuel Kumadzi to Accra-based Starr FM, and the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Earnest Norgbey corroborated the same to Citi News on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

“The soldiers chased Alhaji Mohammed Musah to his house. So, when he got home, he fell and he already had a medical condition- High Blood Pressure. His blood pressure shot up caused by the soldiers chasing him to beat him, and he passed out, unfortunately,” starrfm.com.gh quotes Kumadzi as saying.

On Tuesday, March 7, just a day after Ghana’s Independence Day celebration, armed soldiers believed to have come from Michel and Burma Camps stormed Taifa on March 7, 2023, and assaulted the residents.

The brutalities followed the death of a young soldier Imoro Sheriff who was attacked and killed by some assailants on Saturday, March 4 while he was returning from a female friend’s house. The police have however arrested some six suspects who are currently on remand and assisting with investigations.

During the swoop on Ashaiman, the soldiers arrested a total of 184 residents and conveyed them to Burma Camp. They were released days later; 150 first before the remaining 134.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces said the bloody operation was sanctioned by the Military High Command.

Both local and international human rights organisations including Amnesty International, and CHRAJ, and individuals have condemned the conduct of the soldiers, describing it as a flagrant violation of the human rights of innocent people.

