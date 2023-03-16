One of the Ashaiman residents assaulted by soldiers dies

Lawyer and Spokesperson for Ashaiman Lives Matter, Emmanuel Kumadzi to Accra-based Starr FM, and the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Earnest Norgbey corroborated the same to Citi News on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

“The soldiers chased Alhaji Mohammed Musah to his house. So, when he got home, he fell and he already had a medical condition- High Blood Pressure. His blood pressure shot up caused by the soldiers chasing him to beat him, and he passed out, unfortunately,” starrfm.com.gh quotes Kumadzi as saying.

On Tuesday, March 7, just a day after Ghana’s Independence Day celebration, armed soldiers believed to have come from Michel and Burma Camps stormed Taifa on March 7, 2023, and assaulted the residents.

The brutalities followed the death of a young soldier Imoro Sheriff who was attacked and killed by some assailants on Saturday, March 4 while he was returning from a female friend’s house. The police have however arrested some six suspects who are currently on remand and assisting with investigations.

During the swoop on Ashaiman, the soldiers arrested a total of 184 residents and conveyed them to Burma Camp. They were released days later; 150 first before the remaining 134.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces said the bloody operation was sanctioned by the Military High Command.