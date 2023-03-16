Teacher arrested for defiling 4 pupils with his finger confesses

The Gombe Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mahid Abubakar confirmed Muhammad’s arrest, saying it followed a formal complaint filed by the father of the victims.

In a statement, he disclosed that the suspect allegedly committed the crime between January and March.

“One Abubakar Muhammed, 38, of Malam-inna quarters, Gombe, used the thumb fingers of both his hand and legs and inserted it into the private part of the man’s four biological daughters.

“The suspect happens to be their teacher at Duba Danul Huda Islamiyya School. Both the victims and suspect were taken to the police clinic for medical examination, meanwhile, the suspect confessed to the crime and will be charged to court for prosecution,” pulse.ng quotes ASP Abubakar as having said in the statement.

The police boss went on further to entreat parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their wards to avoid them being abused by unscrupulous adults.

Relatedly, a 55-year-old university lecturer who had been accused of defiling a 12-year-old girl was discharged and acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Dr Ayinde Olukayode who lectures at Nigeria’s Ekiti State University (EKSU) had been facing trial at Nigeria’s Ado-Ekiti High Court and his case was heard by Justice Adekunle Adeleye.

He was charged with the offence of rape contrary to the provisions of Section 31 (c) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.