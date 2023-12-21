Police launch probe into alleged election violence incitement by Mustafa Gbandi on OkayFM

The Police, true to their commitment to upholding democratic values and the rule of law, have officially launched an investigation into the matter. Mr. Gbandi's comments, which allegedly seek to instigate violence during the upcoming elections, have raised concerns about the potential impact on the peaceful democratic process that Ghana is renowned for.

In a resolute message to the public, the Police assure citizens that they will spare no effort in ensuring the security and stability that has made Ghana a shining example on the African continent. The investigation is a testament to the authorities' dedication to preserving the cherished peace that Ghanaians have come to expect.

The Police, in collaboration with sister security agencies, pledge to work diligently and patriotically to uncover the truth behind the inciteful remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT