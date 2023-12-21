ADVERTISEMENT
Police launch probe into alleged election violence incitement by Mustafa Gbandi on OkayFM

Evans Effah

The Ghana Police have shifted their focus to an alarming statement made by Mr. Mustafa Gbandi during a broadcast on Accra's OkayFM.

Ghana Police
Ghana Police

The statement, deemed inciteful and potentially threatening, has prompted swift action from law enforcement as the nation gears up for the 2024 general elections.

The Police, true to their commitment to upholding democratic values and the rule of law, have officially launched an investigation into the matter. Mr. Gbandi's comments, which allegedly seek to instigate violence during the upcoming elections, have raised concerns about the potential impact on the peaceful democratic process that Ghana is renowned for.

In a resolute message to the public, the Police assure citizens that they will spare no effort in ensuring the security and stability that has made Ghana a shining example on the African continent. The investigation is a testament to the authorities' dedication to preserving the cherished peace that Ghanaians have come to expect.

The Police, in collaboration with sister security agencies, pledge to work diligently and patriotically to uncover the truth behind the inciteful remarks.

As the nation anxiously awaits the outcome of the investigation, the message is clear: under the watchful eye of law enforcement, no individual will be allowed to jeopardize the peace, security, and order that form the bedrock of the beloved Ghanaian democracy.

Evans Effiah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

