Police leadership initiates outreach to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, led the police delegation during the visit. The primary objective was to engage with the students and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in a meaningful dialogue about the role of the police in society and the responsibilities of young citizens in promoting safety.

The IGP stressed the importance of the STYPI program, highlighting its goal of making young pupils and the broader youth population feel comfortable with law enforcement. The initiative seeks to establish the police as allies and partners in maintaining community safety.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Dampare emphasized that STYPI represents a significant step toward building a safer and more trusting society. It lays the foundation for mutual respect between the police force and citizens, regardless of their age. The program aims to cultivate positive perceptions of the police from an early age, fostering cooperation and understanding between law enforcement and the youth.

The STYPI initiative is not limited to this single school visit but intends to expand its outreach to various educational institutions and communities nationwide. The focus remains on nurturing constructive relationships between the police and Ghana's young generation.

Pulse Ghana

This initiative reflects a proactive approach by the Ghana Police Service to engage with the youth, educate them about the role of law enforcement, and promote community safety.