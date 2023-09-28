ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police leadership initiates outreach to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School

Evans Effah

The leadership of the Ghana Police Service embarked on a significant community engagement effort on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, by visiting St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in Adenta, Accra.

Police leadership initiates outreach to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School
Police leadership initiates outreach to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School

This visit was part of the "Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative" (STYPI), which aims to foster positive relationships between the police force and young people.

Recommended articles

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, led the police delegation during the visit. The primary objective was to engage with the students and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in a meaningful dialogue about the role of the police in society and the responsibilities of young citizens in promoting safety.

The IGP stressed the importance of the STYPI program, highlighting its goal of making young pupils and the broader youth population feel comfortable with law enforcement. The initiative seeks to establish the police as allies and partners in maintaining community safety.

Police leadership initiates outreach to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School
Police leadership initiates outreach to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Dampare emphasized that STYPI represents a significant step toward building a safer and more trusting society. It lays the foundation for mutual respect between the police force and citizens, regardless of their age. The program aims to cultivate positive perceptions of the police from an early age, fostering cooperation and understanding between law enforcement and the youth.

The STYPI initiative is not limited to this single school visit but intends to expand its outreach to various educational institutions and communities nationwide. The focus remains on nurturing constructive relationships between the police and Ghana's young generation.

Police leadership initiates outreach to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School
Police leadership initiates outreach to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School Pulse Ghana

This initiative reflects a proactive approach by the Ghana Police Service to engage with the youth, educate them about the role of law enforcement, and promote community safety.

By instilling positive perceptions of the police at an early age, STYPI aims to create a foundation of trust and cooperation between the police force and the younger generation, contributing to a safer and more harmonious society.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

MP, Daniel Aboagye

Former Bantama MP, Okyem Aboagye dead

Ofankor building collapses

G/A: Three-storey building under construction collapses at Ofankor

Sam George X PDO

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Where did you acquire your law degree, Kejetia or beer bar? - Sam George slams Prince David Osei