ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police mount search for group in viral video threatening violence during 2024 elections

Pulse Staff

The Ghana Police Service is conducting a search for a group of individuals, identifying themselves as "NDC Youth of Obuasi," who appeared in a viral video threatening violence ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Police mount search for group in viral video threatening violence during 2024 elections
Police mount search for group in viral video threatening violence during 2024 elections

According to the police, an active operation is underway to apprehend the individuals and ensure they face justice. “We wish to state that the behaviour of the group constitutes the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace contrary to section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29),” the police stated in a release on Friday, 15 November 2024.

Recommended articles

The group, made up of both male and female, wearing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) branded paraphernalia, are heard threatening that the if the electoral Commission declares the election in favour of any political party other than the NDC, they will take the law into their own hands.

With Ghana set to hold elections on 7 December to choose the next President and Members of Parliament for a four-year term, tensions are rising as the date draws closer. Some individuals have turned to social media to spread misinformation and disinformation, aiming to confuse the electorate or instil fear and panic just 21 days before the polls.

Ghana police patrol car
Ghana police patrol car Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

In a related incident, the Ghana Police Service recently arrested Fatawu Ibrahim, also known as "Fatau Motorway," following violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Mamobi, Accra, on 13 October 2024.

Ibrahim, who was seen wielding a firearm during the altercation that left two people with gunshot injuries, had been declared wanted by the police. His arrest follows weeks of a manhunt and public appeals for information leading to his capture. He is currently in police custody and is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

To facilitate his arrest, the police had offered a GH₵20,000 reward for credible information. They also released his images, seeking public cooperation in locating him and others involved in the clashes. This effort was part of an intelligence-led investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the violence.

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ablakwa exposes alleged repackaging of expired Indian rice for SHS students

Environmental advocate criticises gov't's failure to act on 3-year-old plan to end galamsey

Environmental advocate criticises gov't's inaction on 3-year-old anti-galamsey plan

COP 29: Akufo-Addo calls for decisive action to protect future generations

COP 29: Akufo-Addo calls for decisive action to protect future generations

Eco Conscious Citizens describes Akufo-Addo's COP29 speech as misrepresentation of facts

Eco Conscious Citizens calls Akufo-Addo's COP29 speech a misrepresentation of facts