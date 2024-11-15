Police mount search for group in viral video threatening violence during 2024 elections

The group, made up of both male and female, wearing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) branded paraphernalia, are heard threatening that the if the electoral Commission declares the election in favour of any political party other than the NDC, they will take the law into their own hands.

With Ghana set to hold elections on 7 December to choose the next President and Members of Parliament for a four-year term, tensions are rising as the date draws closer. Some individuals have turned to social media to spread misinformation and disinformation, aiming to confuse the electorate or instil fear and panic just 21 days before the polls.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related incident, the Ghana Police Service recently arrested Fatawu Ibrahim, also known as "Fatau Motorway," following violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Mamobi, Accra, on 13 October 2024.

Ibrahim, who was seen wielding a firearm during the altercation that left two people with gunshot injuries, had been declared wanted by the police. His arrest follows weeks of a manhunt and public appeals for information leading to his capture. He is currently in police custody and is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.