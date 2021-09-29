RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police nab Owusu Bempah’s aide; charge him with illegal possession of a firearm

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Bright Berchie, an aide to Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International.

Bright Berchie
Bright Berchie

Berchie, 30, was declared wanted by the police since September 12 for his role in the scuffle between Rev. Bempah and Nana Agradaa.

Recommended articles

Following his arrest, the police in a statement said he has been charged with offences of threats of death, offensive conduct and the possession of firearm without lawful authority.

The Police said a weapon has been retrieved from him for ballistic examination to aid further investigation

Rev Owusu Bempah has been granted bail in the sum of GHS200,000 with two sureties.

He has been charged with two counts of Offensive Conduct Conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death, while his accomplices were also charged with assault on a public officer.

READ THE POLICE STATEMENT BELOW

Police statement on Owusu Bempah's aide
Police statement on Owusu Bempah's aide Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Achimota robbery: CCTV footage shows how armed robbers attacked woman at gunpoint

Achimota robbery

Photos: Central University student designs proposed Cape Coast airport

Cape Coast airport design

Achimota School Rasta student tops science and elective maths class

Tyrone Marghuy

I conspired with my mother to fake my pregnancy - Takoradi woman confesses

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah