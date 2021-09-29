Berchie, 30, was declared wanted by the police since September 12 for his role in the scuffle between Rev. Bempah and Nana Agradaa.
Police nab Owusu Bempah’s aide; charge him with illegal possession of a firearm
The Ghana Police Service has arrested Bright Berchie, an aide to Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International.
Following his arrest, the police in a statement said he has been charged with offences of threats of death, offensive conduct and the possession of firearm without lawful authority.
The Police said a weapon has been retrieved from him for ballistic examination to aid further investigation
Rev Owusu Bempah has been granted bail in the sum of GHS200,000 with two sureties.
He has been charged with two counts of Offensive Conduct Conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death, while his accomplices were also charged with assault on a public officer.
