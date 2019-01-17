A Police officer and two National Security operatives have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man at East Legon in Accra.

According to a report by TV3 Ghana, the suspects robbed the man of a sum of GH¢5,650 which he had withdrawn from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The incident occurred last Saturday when the victim, identified as Emmanuel David, went to withdraw money from the adb Bank ATM at Ring Road Central Branch.

However, after taking the money, he was crossed by the suspects who forced him into their Toyota Corolla vehicle.

The suspects succeeded in taking the money from him, then proceeded to push him out of the car near East Airport.

But Emmanuel David did not relent and secretly followed the suspects in a taxi.

He then raised an alarm when he chanced upon a Police vehicle being driven by COP Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Bennin.

The suspects were chased and arrested, but one of them managed to escape.

Upon thorough search, it was uncovered that the suspects were Nathaniel Akomeah, a police officer and two other persons, Francis Amoako and Richard Boateng, believed to be National Security operatives.

Meanwhile, the cash stolen from the victim has been retrieved.