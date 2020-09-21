All four officers were reportedly detailed to the Walewale Police Station in the North East region.

The deceased officer has been identified as Lance Corporal, Ernest Oteng, while the others are Lance Corporal Paul Ofori, Sergeant Seidu Bouri and Lance Corporal Elijah Mensah.

Mangled police vehicle after accident

The three injured officers are currently in critical condition and have since been admitted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The Toyota Land cruiser with registration GP246, which the officers were driving, is said to have somersaulted several times after the accident, which happened on Saturday, September 19.

According to a report by Classfmonline, the Police vehicle collided with a KIA Grand Bird bus near Lougri in Walewale.

None of the passengers in the KIA Grand Bird bus got injured, but the driver has been arrested and detained.

This is the latest in a series of accidents that have happened in various parts of the country, with over 30 lives claimed in the last one week.