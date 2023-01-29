A statement by the Public unit, Western Regional Police Command, "Inspector Sulemana Adam stationed with the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) Takoradi, has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to allow for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident"
Police officer who left gun in 'trotro' interdicted
The police administration has interdicted a police officer for negligently leaving his rifle in a commercial vehicle after allegedly collecting a GH¢100 bribe from the driver.
Adding that both, the "inspector and driver are assisting the investigation".
The driver narrated how some police officers had stopped him for illegal parking.
“I loaded passengers from Coast to Takoradi,” he said on Connect FM‘s morning show, Omanbapa.
“When I got to Takoradi around 8:30 pm on Friday, a police vehicle with about five officers stopped me. They alighted all my passengers and told me I was under arrest and that I will be taken to the office to be processed before the court which I agreed.
“On our way to the Police station, they stopped and told me that if they should take me to the Police station, I will pay GH¢500 and my vehicle will be locked until Monday. They then told me to pay GH¢150 and I pleaded with them to have mercy upon me. They told me I was not serious and that the only way they would allow me to go is GH¢100 for the last price. So I paid the GH¢100 and they left me to go and continue my work.”
He said, hours later he found out that the rifle had been left in the front seat of his car.
