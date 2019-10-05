The patrol team on its operation dubbed “Operation Intensive Stop and Search” found the three sacks together with 113 parcels mixed together with bagged okro, the police said on Twitter.

According to the police, upon interrogation, the driver insisted that the sacks were loaded with okro to be delivered in Accra.

The police said when the driver was told that he was being arrested for carrying banned substance, he and owner of the substance offered the Patrol Team an amount GHS16,460 as bribery but the Team refused the bribe and arrested the two.

Five other persons have also been arrested in connection with the substance found in the vehicle.