The baby, identified as Francis Mawusi Ahiabenu, was stolen on Friday by a woman allegedly in her 40s.

However, the baby has now been rescued and his kidnappers also arrested by the Police.

According to a report by 3news.com, Francis Mawusi Ahiagbenu was rescued from the alleged baby thief and a man believed to be her husband in the early hours of Tuesday.

The suspects were reportedly found with the baby at Effiakuma Number 1 in Takoradi following a tip-off.

This was confirmed by the father of the child, who also revealed that the baby has been released to them.

He said, following the rescue, the baby was immediately taken to hospital for medical examination before being released.

Meanwhile, the alleged baby thief and her husband are currently in Police custody as investigations continue into the matter.