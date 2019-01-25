A 25-year-old girl has become the latest to have been reportedly kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western region.

Maame Darkoa Anomah has not been seen by her family since last week when she was kidnapped at West Tanokrom.

According a relative of the victim, they have not yet reported the case to the Police due to a stern warning from the kidnapper.

“She has been away since last week. We have not reported to the Police because we believed she would return,” the relative told Empire FM.

“Her father felt that she would return. After we received a message from someone through her phone that she was being held by kidnappers, we thought she was just conspiring with someone to play games on us, but she still hasn’t returned.”

“We are getting worried because she is not that type. She is not the type that sleeps outside or stays out for long so we are getting worried now. We will now take steps to report the matter to the police.”

This follows the kidnapping of seven teenage girls in the same Takoradi and its neighbouring towns in the last five months.

The Police has so far managed to arrest a suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, who is believed to be holding three of the girls.

However, the Western Regional Police Commander, Redeemer Vincent Dedzoe said they have tried all they can but the suspect has simply refused to talk.

“We have tried all means to talk to him. In the initial stages, he took us to Kasoa [Central region suburb] and we combed the whole of Kasoa yet he could not lead us to where the victims are,” he said.

“He is not even ready to talk. He will tell you he doesn’t know where the victims are.”

The count on kidnapped teenage girls in Takoradi is currently at seven, with parents of the victims embarking on numerous protests against the Police’s slow pace in dealing with the issue.

There have also been criticisms from civil society groups, gender activists and some lawyers on how the Police has so far handled the cases.