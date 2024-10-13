ADVERTISEMENT
Police restore calm, launch manhunt for perpetrators amid NPP-NDC clash at Mamobi

Sammy Danso Eghan

The Ghana Police Service intervened to restore order in Mamobi, a suburb of Accra, after a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC resulted in nine people getting injured.

In a statement issued by the police on Sunday, October 13, 2024 indicated that the disturbance disturbance in the area were activities of the two major political parties who had a clash. According to the statement nine people were injured as a result.

“The Ghana Police Service has restored calm at Mamobi, a suburb of Accra, following disturbances between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area that resulted in the injuries of nine persons.”

While seven of the injured individuals have been released from the hospital after receiving treatment, two remain hospitalised.

According to the statement, police are conducting an intelligence-led operation to apprehend the identified perpetrators and bring them to justice.

However, there has not been any official communication from both parties involved condemning the actions.

