Gershon Asiedu, a staff of PDS, was reportedly assaulted whiles he was on official duty with his colleagues in the area.

The victim was inflicted with cutlass wounds by a middle-aged man, sustaining a deep cut on his nose.

Mr. Asiedu was subsequently rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital by his colleagues to undergo surgery.

A complaint has since been lodged at the Kokrobite Police Station, with the police currently searching for the attacker of the PDS staff.

The Police said they are collaborating with PDS and local authorities at Kokrobite to identify and arrest the culprit.

The incident happened on Saturday while the victim was working with his colleagues to restore power supply to some customers in the area.

“While restoring supply, the technical team realised there were some trees interfering with the overhead cables,” the Bortianor District Manager, Michael Abbey, explained.

“In the process of pruning the branches, they saw a middle-aged man walking with a young child. The team beckoned him to avoid the area where the pruning was being done because it was dangerous, but this directive was ignored, and rather incensed him.”

“The ‘man’ after exchanging words with the PDS staff, picked a cutlass being used to cut the trees and charged towards them. The team run for their lives, but Gershon fell while running and the ‘man’ struck him with the cutlass,” he added.

Meanwhile, PDS has appealed to the public to desist from attacking their staff when they are on official duties.