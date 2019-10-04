Superintendent of Police, Elvis Sadongo, who is the Divisional Commander of the Kaneshie MTTD, said minors need to be protected.

He urged the public to report all commercial drivers who use under-aged children as their mates.

Superintendent Sadongo made the call during an address at the 2019 Ghana non-governmental organisation Forum.

The Forum was held in Accra under the theme: ‘Preventing child neglect: whose responsibility?’.

The forum tackled the roles of the family, law enforcing agencies and the traditional authorities to ensure good enough parenting.

Superintendent Sadongo said parents who willingly give their kids out to be used as mates will also not be spared.

The MTTD Chief also opened up on how the Police handles matters regarding under-aged kids who break the law.

He said first-time offenders were usually diverted from the traditional way of dealing with adult offenders.

He added that the Police always make it a point to protect the futures of child offenders and therefore chooses informal warning as their first action.