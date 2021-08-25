RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

200 unclaimed bodies for mass burial – Police Hospital

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Police Service as part of routine measures to decongest the Police Hospital mortuary will conduct a mass burial for about 200 "unknown and unclaimed" bodies.

Police Hospital to give mass burial

According to the police, the mass burial will begin by the close of work this week.

The police in a statement, therefore, reminded the public and persons, who have friends and relatives who have been missing, to visit the pathology department of the Police Hospital to help identify the bodies.

It said it is to avert a situation where such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial.

The statement further encouraged members of the general public to take ID cards on them for easy identification in the case of accidents or health emergencies.

Kojo Emmanuel

