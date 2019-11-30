The officer, said to be stationed at Manso Datano in the Ashanti Region, has also been interdicted by the police administration.

He is accused of raping the victim several times at the Manso Datano Police Station in the Amansie South District.

The victim said police officer forcibly had sex with her while she sought bail for her detained husband.

Her husband, who is on a job hunt, was arrested three days for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Narrating her ordeal on Kumasi based Nhyira FM, the victim said she was offered accommodation by the Chief Inspector, after arriving at the police station late, only for him to sneak into her sleeping place deep in the night to have sex with her.

In a swift reaction, the Ashanti Regional Police command said it has commenced investigations into the matter.

In a statement, signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police Command said it will not shield officers who involve themselves in criminality as is the policy of the Inspector General of Police and the Police Administration.

"We are by this message advising the victim to report immediately to the Regional Police headquarters to assist in the investigation," the statement said.