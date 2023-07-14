The slain policeman, Callistus Amoah was promoted from General Lance Corporal to General Corporal during a pre-burial service held at the St. George Catholic Church at Tesano.
Policeman killed in bullion van robbery at Ablekuma promoted posthumously
The police officer who was killed during an attack on a bullion van in Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra has been promoted posthumously.
General Corporal Callistus Amoah was killed in a bullion van robbery incident at a fuel-filling station at Ablekuma on June 22, 2023.
In a shocking incident of daylight robbery, General Corporal Callistus Amoah was killed during an attack on a bullion van in Ablekuma Fanmilk.
Videos circulating on social media show the incident shows some members of the public coming to the aid of the fatally wounded policeman, who was rescued from the back of a pick-up truck.
The officer succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Reports stated that the attack occurred when the bullion van made a stop at a fuel station, presumably to purchase fuel. It was during this moment that the assailants reportedly attacked the vehicle.
The driver of the van managed to escape unharmed.
The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, expressed his deep condolences to the family of Callistus Amoah and extended sympathy to the institutions he was associated with during his service.
