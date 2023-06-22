ADVERTISEMENT
Policeman killed in bullion van robbery at Ablekuma

Emmanuel Tornyi

A police officer has been killed during an attack on a bullion van in Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra.

Bullion van attack (File photo)
Videos circulating on social media show the incident show some members of the public coming to the aid of the fatally wounded policeman, who was rescued from the back of a pick-up truck.

The officer succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Reports stated that the attack occurred when the bullion van made a stop at a fuel station, presumably to purchase fuel. It was during this moment that the assailants reportedly attacked the vehicle.

The driver of the van managed to escape unharmed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt to apprehend the gang of robbers responsible for the attack on the bullion van and the subsequent killing of the police officer.

The police in a statement said they are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van who has unfortunately passed on.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general," it stated.

It also assured the public to get the robbers arrested to face just

