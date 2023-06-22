Policeman killed in bullion van robbery at Ablekuma

The officer succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Reports stated that the attack occurred when the bullion van made a stop at a fuel station, presumably to purchase fuel. It was during this moment that the assailants reportedly attacked the vehicle.

The driver of the van managed to escape unharmed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt to apprehend the gang of robbers responsible for the attack on the bullion van and the subsequent killing of the police officer.

The police in a statement said they are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van who has unfortunately passed on.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general," it stated.