A trigger-happy police officer has been accused of killing a 29-year-old commercial driver whose wife is said to be eight months old pregnant.

The incident reportedly happened in the Nigerian state of Rivers during a stop and search exercise on Thursday April 4, 2019.

The deceased, Stephen Udeh, reports say hailed from Sagbama Local Council Area of Bayelsa and worked at Ekeki Motor Park in Yenagoa.

His remains have since been deposited in the state morgue.

An eyewitness said breaking the news to the deceased wife has become "a problem."

”It occurred between Ahoada and Mbiama in Rivers State. Incidentally, information has it that both the 29-year-old deceased and the policeman are from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State," the eyewitness said.

"Now, how to break the sad and unfortunate incident to the eight months pregnant wife of the deceased is a problem.”