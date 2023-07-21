Politicians are thieves — Social media reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen money

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022 and included personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as clothing, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth US$95,000.

Patience, also known as Maabena, was a house help for the complainants, while Sarah was a former house help.

The theft was discovered when Kuffour caught Patience hiding in their bedroom, and the couple later found some of their properties missing.

Patience, together with her alleged boyfriends and father, was remanded into lawful custody.

Sarah was granted bail due to her status as a breastfeeding mother, and her bail condition is set at GH¢1 million with two sureties.

Further investigations revealed that Patience and her alleged boyfriends rented an apartment in Tamale, purchased a car, and spent substantial amounts on various items using the stolen funds.

Sarah also used her portion of the money to build a 3-bedroom house where she was later arrested.

The case has been adjourned to August 2, 2023, for further proceedings.

