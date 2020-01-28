He described the situation as the worsening state ever of illegal mining in Ghana.

According to him, 'powerful people' with military protection are behind galamsey in the forest reserves.

Speaking to journalists, Twum-Damoah said anytime they surge in on the illegal miners, "they will always tell you: 'Our bosses, our bosses'.

"You will go there [forests] and meet the boys", citing, as an example: "We came here with all forces and they [illegal miners] also had military protection.

"The actual entry started around 2 January 2020."

Galamsey is prevalent in southern and western Ghana, which is both the main area of cocoa production and the location of most of the country's gold reserves.

Galamsey fight

In early 2017, the government placed a ban on all forms of small-scale mining in the country and lifted the embargo in December 2018 after almost two years.

The ban followed the devastating effects illegal mining was having on lives and the environment.

A team of the military and police dubbed "Operation Vanguard" was deployed to mining communities to help clamp down on the activities of the galamsey operators.

An Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM) was also set up to help sanitize the small-scale mining sector.