The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Office of the Special Prosecutor have commenced investigations into the matter following a directive by President Nana Akufo-Addo

In a statement signed by Professor Douglas Boateng, Chairman of the Board and Mrs Lesley Dodoo, Board Secretary of the PPA, the board noted investigations when completed will show that the board does not go contrary to provisions of the Public Procurement Act.

“The Board expresses its preparedness to cooperate with the investigations ordered by the President and hereby assures the public that upon the conclusion of the said investigation, the role of the Board of the PPA in the grant of approvals for only the procedure to be adopted by procurement entities for Single Source and Restrictive Tendering in accordance with Sections 38, 39, 40 and 41 of the Public Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663) as amended, and not the conduct of the tender or selection for successful tenderers will be clarified and better understood,” the statement noted.

On Wednesday, August 21, investigative journalist Manasseh Awuni Azure broadcast his latest documentary titled: “Selling of Government Contracts”, which among other things, impugn that the PPA Boss, Mr AB Adjei has established his own company called Talent Discovery Limited that won many government contracts through restricted tendering.

Following the airing of the documentary, Presidnet Nana Akufo-Addo suspended Mr. Adjei and tasked CHRAJ and Office of the Special Prosecutor to further investigate the allegations.