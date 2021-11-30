Practice of LGBTQ at Wesley Girls' and Mfantsiman SHS getting worse – Foh-Amoaning

Speaking at the public hearing of the LGBTQI+ bill when he appeared before the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, he said "If you go to … Mfantseman, it is getting worse; if you go to Mfantsipim – we were there for two weeks – if you go to Wesley Girls', it is getting worse by the day.
Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Executive Director of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, has revealed that the practice of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA) in senior high schools such as Mfantseman, Mfantsipim, and Wesley Girls' High School, in the Central Region is getting worse.
"The evidence that we see is that in the secondary schools and in the universities, there's a pileup and since we started this campaign, we have been inundated; you have no idea the number of these young people that we need to guide away from such a behaviour."
The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.
The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.
The submission of the bill to Parliament had elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.
Many religious organisations and like-minded institutions and individuals have expressed their full support for the bill to be passed into law while some civil society organisations (CSOs) and other campaigners had opposed it with the explanation that it would infringe on the human rights of LGBTQ+ people in the country, and subject them to persecution and violence.
Foh-Amoaning argued that "no real homosexual will want to stay in what he is doing because having through the anus, using the penis to do this, how can that be proper?"
He stated that "the proponents of the (anti-LGBTQI+) bill will want to drop in but I am indicating in the law the definition under section C of what constitutes LGBTQ+ activities are all listed there and we state that oral sex between same-sex partners, that is what we have criminalized."
