Practice of LGBTQ at Wesley Girls' and Mfantsiman SHS getting worse – Foh-Amoaning

"The evidence that we see is that in the secondary schools and in the universities, there's a pileup and since we started this campaign, we have been inundated; you have no idea the number of these young people that we need to guide away from such a behaviour."

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.

The submission of the bill to Parliament had elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.

Many religious organisations and like-minded institutions and individuals have expressed their full support for the bill to be passed into law while some civil society organisations (CSOs) and other campaigners had opposed it with the explanation that it would infringe on the human rights of LGBTQ+ people in the country, and subject them to persecution and violence.

Foh-Amoaning argued that "no real homosexual will want to stay in what he is doing because having through the anus, using the penis to do this, how can that be proper?"