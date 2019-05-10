Rawlings said the rate at which citizens of the country are defying the rule of law is a worrying trend.

Speaking at a meeting with Chief Imam at his office in Accra, the former president bemoaned the assault of a policeman at Amasaman recently.

“It is painful the extent to which a policeman was badly beaten to the point that you could hardly see his eyes. What could have justified that? What stopped us from literally arresting him if the situation warranted it and leading him to a police station?"

“To disrespect a lawman and to even go as far as to assault him to the extent that was done was going too far,” Rawlings said.

He said: “No one is perfect and I know the burden that the police generally carry. Things are tough and they carry a heavy burden. The means to do their work effectively is inadequate and they are doing their best."

"Assuming 30 per cent of the police were to decide not to put in their best, can you imagine the confusion we will have? Let’s imagine a situation without the police; we will be much worse. It could be an uncontrollable situation.”

The former President urged Sheikh Sharabutu to pray “for us to contain our excesses and our greed and to scale down our material desires”.

Acknowledging the fact that there is a lot of stress, pain and difficulty in society currently, the former President said that is still no reason to take it out on a police man.