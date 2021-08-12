Prepaid meters procured at GHS59 million by ECG not in use after 5 years - Auditor General

According to the report, the meters were bought a cost of fifty-nine Ghana cedis.
A report by the Auditor General has revealed that prepaid meters procured by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) since 2016 are still not in use.
According to the report, the meters were bought a cost of fifty-nine Ghana cedis.
This was revealed in the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report on the audit of statutory boards and corporations.
ECG procured the 265 meters and conductors but at the time of the auditing in 2019, the meters have not been deployed.
The Auditor-General recommended that the management of ECG ensure that the prepayment meters and conductors are issued out to the users.
The Audit Report also revealed that ECG lost 2,649.08 GWh, which represents 24.30% of power purchased from the power-producing companies, to system losses.
The report advised management to determine losses that are due to technical and commercial challenges to help deploy measures to reduce those losses.
The A-G’s office also advised that the amount involved should be recovered from the officers who engaged in the procurement if the meters are not going to be used.
