Prepaid meters procured at GHS59 million by ECG not in use after 5 years - Auditor General

This was revealed in the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report on the audit of statutory boards and corporations.

ECG procured the 265 meters and conductors but at the time of the auditing in 2019, the meters have not been deployed.

The Auditor-General recommended that the management of ECG ensure that the prepayment meters and conductors are issued out to the users.

The Audit Report also revealed that ECG lost 2,649.08 GWh, which represents 24.30% of power purchased from the power-producing companies, to system losses.

Pulse Ghana

The report advised management to determine losses that are due to technical and commercial challenges to help deploy measures to reduce those losses.