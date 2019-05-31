The document put together by a committee headed by the senior minister, Yaw Osarfo Marfo and launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May Day depicts high rise buildings over a green landscape.

One of the buildings in the image turned out to be the headquarters of Dawit Insurance in Nairobi.

This was revealed by the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak.

He said the cover of the document has an image of Kenyan skyline and described it as embarrassing and argued that the development does not speak well of the country.

"As if the issue of the President plagiarizing people’s speeches wasn’t bad enough, they have once again photoshopped a skyline from Nairobi and that’s what you see when you open the Ghana Beyond Aid document.

"I was really shocked to see that, if we are trying to aspire to greatness as a country, there are equally exciting countries that we could aspire to become. To say that futuristically we are looking to become what Kenya is today is most embarrassing," the MP said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

He also alleged that the decision by the government to abandon the country's skylines for a foreign one for the charter is to avoid crediting the NDC administration under whose tenure the national witnessed massive infrastructural developments.

"This government is so petty they know that a lot of the skyscrapers so called in Ghana, a lot of the high rise buildings sprang up during the tenure of the NDC and so they don’t want to give any credit to the NDC, they had to go to Kenya, to Nairobi to photoshop and to give an indication of the future Ghana aspires to become through the eyes of Nairobi. This is most ridiculous, simply embarrassing to say the least," he said.

Committee apologises

However, the Ghana Beyond Aid committee has apologised for the gaffe.

In a statement signed by the Secretary, Eric Yeboah said "the committee apologises unreservedly to the president and the nation for this error, and takes full responsibility for it."

He added that the committee will ensure that the cover page of the document is replaced before bulk copies are printed for circulation.

Aim of Ghana beyond aid

Since the 1960s, the country has depended on aid from developing partners for her development.

On assumption of office, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo eloquently espoused his government's desire to prudently manage the country’s natural resources in a manner that will allow the country’s development agenda to be financed without recourse to external assistance—an agenda the President refers to as building 'Ghana beyond aid'

The Ghana Beyond Aid Charter and Strategy Document is 61 paged and 7 chapters spelling out role of government and citizens to wean the country off dependence of donors.