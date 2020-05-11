This extension is effective from Monday, May 11, 2020.

The president said this when he delivered his ninth national address on the government’s fight against COVID-19.

He said that even though the closure of schools and ban on public gatherings has brought some serious challenges, he was hopeful Ghanaians will continue to abide by the rule in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said while the ban has created a lot of inconvenience for many Ghanaians, “we have no option but to stay focused.”

On March 15, 2020, President Akufo-Addo in a televised broadcast declared a ban on all public gatherings as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country. At the time, Ghana had recorded six cases of COVID-19.

He however said that “Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance.”

He subsequently on extended the ban twice for two weeks; one on April 12, 2020 and the other on 26th April, 2020.

Schools across the country will still remain closed. Markets will operate however, under strict social-distancing protocols and the presence of handwashing facilities.

Ghana’s total statistics

As at Sunday, 9.30pm, Ghana had conducted 160,501 tests and with total infections of 4,700 and 494 recoveries. The number of people who have died at 22 deaths.