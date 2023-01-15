The ADSW, established in 2008, brings together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth who all have a stake in the future of our planet to discuss and engage in bold climate action and innovations that will ensure a more sustainable world for future generations.
President Akufo-Addo leaves for Abu Dhabi, UAE
His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday, January 14, 2023, left Ghana to lead a delegation to the Sustainability Week, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
It is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress.
Akufo-Addo will then jet off to London for a six-day private visit on Thursday, January, 19th.
The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie and other officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.
The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, per Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.
President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Wednesday, January, 25th 2023
