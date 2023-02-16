Pressure group warns gov't over the sale of Saglemi housing project

The group's convenor, Nana Otu Darko warned private developers interested to buy the project to stay off.

He said "We are sending a strong signal of warning to any private developer who intends to take over the project. Any private developer who ventures do that, at his or her own peril. We will compel the successive government to cancel the such contract."

Background

The government has decided to wash its hands off the Saglemi housing project to allow a private developer to refurbish the housing units and sell them to potential owners, according to the Ministry of Works and Housing.

The sector Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye revealed this at a meet the press session in Accra on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

According to Francis Asenso-Boakye, the government has already expended approximately US$196 million on the project and does not intend to spend additional tax-payers money towards its completion.

He said the state would thus be leveraging its equity in the form of the land and assets on the project site to ensure the completion of the units by a private developer.

He stated that proceeds from the sale will be reinvested by the state into other affordable housing projects.

He said the government is exhausted and handicapped and can’t make further commitments to the Saglemi project.

On this basis, "we're allowing for a private sector developer to take up the initiative to build and sell the housing units," he said.