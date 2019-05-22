The group said the actions of the CID boss was not honest in her dealing with the public and the families of the three Takoradi kidnapped girls.

"Sir, we believe that the actions of the CID boss was not honest in her dealing with the public and the families of the victims on her recent claims and counter-claims. This, we believe, is a betrayal of her oath of office to be faithful and honest to the people of Ghana at all times in the exercise of her duty as the CID boss. Your Excellency, in exercising our rights to demand nothing less than the best of services from the CID, we, by this petition, humbly request that you sack the CID boss," the group said in the petition.

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were reportedly kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

In April, the Police CID boss at a press conference disclosed that they had discovered the whereabouts of the girls.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the police was putting measures in place to hand them to their families.

COP Addo-Danquah said: "We know where the girls are."

However, nothing has since been heard after that press conference, with parents of the kidnapped girls still soliciting answers from the police.