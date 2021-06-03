Prez. Akufo-Addo eulogizes Sir John as he is buried today

He stated that the firm resolve and support that the outspoken Sir John displayed during all electioneering periods, showed the commitment he had for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Passionate devotee of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, outstanding stalwart of the NPP, strong defender of human rights as a lawyer, proud, faithful adherent of the Seventh Day Christain Adventist faith – these were the multi-facetted aspects of the career and character of ‘Sir John’, which earned him great affection and considerable renown,” President Akufo-Addo expressed in his tribute to bid his friend farewell.

The funeral rites of the politician popularly known as Sir John drew many Ghanaians - family, friends, and residents of the community to file past his remains to pay their last respect.

President Akufo-Addo, top New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials, and other political dignitaries all paid their last respect to him.

The mortal remains of the affable politician will later be put to rest at the Sakora Wonoo family cemetery.

The late Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after a short illness.