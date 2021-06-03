RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Prez. Akufo-Addo eulogizes Sir John as he is buried today

President Nana Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to the former CEO of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) during his final funeral ceremony at Sakora Wonoo, in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 3.

The president recounted the moment when Sir John, expressed confidence in his ability to win the election after some NPP supporters had raised doubts about his capability due to previous unsuccessful outcomes.

He stated that the firm resolve and support that the outspoken Sir John displayed during all electioneering periods, showed the commitment he had for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Passionate devotee of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, outstanding stalwart of the NPP, strong defender of human rights as a lawyer, proud, faithful adherent of the Seventh Day Christain Adventist faith – these were the multi-facetted aspects of the career and character of ‘Sir John’, which earned him great affection and considerable renown,” President Akufo-Addo expressed in his tribute to bid his friend farewell.

The funeral rites of the politician popularly known as Sir John drew many Ghanaians - family, friends, and residents of the community to file past his remains to pay their last respect.

President Akufo-Addo, top New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials, and other political dignitaries all paid their last respect to him.

The mortal remains of the affable politician will later be put to rest at the Sakora Wonoo family cemetery.

The late Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after a short illness.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (popularly known as Sir John) was born in 1952. He was a lawyer and politician. He held several political positions including serving as general secretary of the NPP. He was serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Forestry Commission of Ghana before his demise.

