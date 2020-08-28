The teachers said they’ve had no source of income since government ordered a closure of all schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools across the country have been closed since March, however, some weeks ago, President Akufo-Addo announced that schools be reopened only for final year students to undertake their exit exams.

In a statement, the teachers said the successful reopening of schools to final year students is testament to the fact that it can be done for students at all levels as well.

They wondered why political activities were going on with large crowds, yet schools remain closed.

“It is conspicuous that political activities that have been undertaken in this country were done with a lot of courage by the president because he believed safety protocols spelt out will ensure safe execution of all political activities. As we stand as a country majority of business are operating in full/normal capacity,” a section of the statement said.

“The President in his last address announced that the air borders will be opened on the 1st of September and indicated further that stringent measures will be instituted to prevent the importation of new cases.

“The question on everyone’s' lip is that, are the advisers of the president saying that, getting children back to the classrooms are riskier than opening the air borders? Or the President is not confident with the safety measure that is applicable to all will be adhered to in schools.”

The private school teachers, therefore, threatened to demonstrate against the government if schools do not reopen by September 22.

“We will be left with no option than to register our protest through demonstrations across the country if schools are not re-opened by the 22nd of September as well as boycotting this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections because we believe that the President's instruction for the Senior minister’s committee was not a mockery to Ghanaians, hence, the report and recommendations must be respected and not leave it for committees upon committees at the education ministry to toy with the lives of private school teachers and the Ghanaian child alike,” the statement added.